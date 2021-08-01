Zacks: Analysts Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post sales of $190.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.70 million. James River Group reported sales of $186.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $763.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $835.35 million, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $836.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JRVR. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.27. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

