Zacks: Analysts Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.55 Million

Analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce sales of $58.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.80 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $16.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 248.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $229.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $274.76 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $287.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

AGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

