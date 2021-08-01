Zacks: Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.05 Million

Analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce $54.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $56.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $239.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $323.00 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $19.72 on Friday. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.