Zacks: Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.51 billion. The Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $34.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $34.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $36.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,111,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,874 shares of company stock worth $11,730,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $148.92 on Friday. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.91.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

