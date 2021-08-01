Zacks: Analysts Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

