Zacks: Analysts Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.01). Wix.com posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.64. The company had a trading volume of 330,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,862. Wix.com has a one year low of $213.12 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.17. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wix.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wix.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Wix.com by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.