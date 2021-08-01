Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.50. Aptiv reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $166.85. 1,303,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $168.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

