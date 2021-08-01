Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post sales of $263.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $265.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $257.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

ASB opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

