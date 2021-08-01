Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $996.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce $996.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $951.10 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Brinker International reported sales of $563.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

NYSE EAT opened at $54.34 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,718.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.48.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $427,558.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,554 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

