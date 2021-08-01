Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post $5.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50. CACI International reported earnings per share of $3.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $18.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $17.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.96. 230,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,119. CACI International has a 12-month low of $198.46 and a 12-month high of $270.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

