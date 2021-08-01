Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Eli Lilly and also reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,762,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,783,143,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.9% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.50. 1,905,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $248.40.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

