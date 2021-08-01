Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report sales of $75.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.09 million and the lowest is $68.68 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $32.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $295.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.03 million to $322.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $294.46 million, with estimates ranging from $271.02 million to $340.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NYSE GNK opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $20.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.