Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.56. Genuine Parts also posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $126.92. 1,766,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.98.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 54,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

