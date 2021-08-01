Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.75.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $25.63 on Friday, hitting $678.53. 697,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $621.69. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $339,852,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,021 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

