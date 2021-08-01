Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Announce $1.46 EPS

Analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.55. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JACK. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.78.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.86. 148,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.