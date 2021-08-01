Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce $5.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the lowest is $5.20 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after acquiring an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,875,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

