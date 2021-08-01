Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.12). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 416,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 402,006 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

