Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $341,839.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,154 shares in the company, valued at $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $649.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

