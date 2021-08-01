Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $981.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

TME stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $159,679,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247,098 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $138,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,989,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

