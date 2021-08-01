Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.47 Million

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report $94.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.88 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $155.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $409.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.13 million to $414.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $533.73 million, with estimates ranging from $490.53 million to $557.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.47. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

