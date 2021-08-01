Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to announce $101.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.04 million and the highest is $102.00 million. Workiva posted sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $417.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.98 million to $420.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $484.89 million, with estimates ranging from $470.04 million to $500.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. Workiva has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $2,535,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

