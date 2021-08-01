Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 50,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,332.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 181,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.22. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

