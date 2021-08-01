Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 50,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,332.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 181,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.22. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.