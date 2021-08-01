Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 710.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 80,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,975. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,738.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.98. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $16,160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $7,051,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,368,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.