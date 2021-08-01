Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $911.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $911.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $979.30 million and the lowest is $766.00 million. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $644.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

