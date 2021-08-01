Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings per share of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Shares of SYNA traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.92. The stock had a trading volume of 366,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,793. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.52.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

