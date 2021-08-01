Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report $142.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.68 million and the lowest is $133.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 862.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $585.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.61 million to $630.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $892.70 million, with estimates ranging from $826.36 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

NYSE:XHR opened at $17.68 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.