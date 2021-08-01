Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $2.33 on Major Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Zano has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and approximately $292,269.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00005638 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,359.74 or 1.00226387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.20 or 0.00989185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00380869 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00409409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005865 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00070520 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004669 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,781,972 coins and its circulating supply is 10,752,472 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

