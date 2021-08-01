Zap Achieves Market Cap of $10.53 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $81,559.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.65 or 0.00784135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

