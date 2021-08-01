ZB Token (ZB) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $140.54 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.27 or 0.00792282 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005348 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.