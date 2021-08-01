ZBG Token Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $169,156.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00800831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00040109 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

