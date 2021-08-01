ZClassic Price Tops $0.20 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $2,074.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00287760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00124650 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00141916 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003119 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,266,086 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

