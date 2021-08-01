Zcoin (XZC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,776.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.99 or 0.06418307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $526.89 or 0.01324621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00352612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00126297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00598367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00353486 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00289930 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.