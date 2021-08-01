Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Zebi Token has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $4,114.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00101693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00135083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,988.66 or 1.00040012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.08 or 0.00825133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,040,635,500 coins and its circulating supply is 771,786,667 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

