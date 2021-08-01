Zel Price Tops $0.15 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.00292538 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00125382 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00142307 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

