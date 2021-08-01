Zen Protocol (ZP) One Day Volume Hits $18,267.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $902,681.31 and approximately $18,267.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.49 or 0.00521662 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00146436 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.