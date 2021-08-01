Zenfuse (ZEFU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $493,509.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $493,509.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 37.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00797691 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00090225 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,089,351 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars.

