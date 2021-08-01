Zenfuse (ZEFU) Trading 31.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $532,421.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.27 or 0.00792282 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005348 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,089,351 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

