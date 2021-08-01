Zenswap Network Token Market Cap Achieves $40,695.17 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $40,695.17 and $26.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

