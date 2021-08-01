Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Zero has a market cap of $1.04 million and $26,762.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00294093 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00125127 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00142846 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003747 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,303,079 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

