Zero Utility Token Market Cap Tops $870,440.54 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $898.51 or 0.02166701 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $870,440.54 and approximately $4,309.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.08 or 0.00800785 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039860 BTC.

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

