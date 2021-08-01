ZeuxCoin Reaches Market Cap of $247,102.11 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $247,102.11 and $61.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00054968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.81 or 0.00794995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00087354 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

