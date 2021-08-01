Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 128,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 415,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75. Zhongchao has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZCMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhongchao in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zhongchao during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zhongchao in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

