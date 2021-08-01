Zilla Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $222,792.23 and $1,493.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00793583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00039925 BTC.

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

