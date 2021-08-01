Zilliqa Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $958.36 million and $116.50 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00371751 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001300 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.18 or 0.00821596 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,844,819,542 coins and its circulating supply is 11,553,352,389 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

