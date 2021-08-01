ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $32,757.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00102333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00135459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.92 or 1.00208805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00838083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,153,155 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

