Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $120,693.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $789,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock worth $860,634 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION opened at $52.15 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

