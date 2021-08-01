Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of ZIX worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZIX by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ZIX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZIX by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

