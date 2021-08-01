ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $143.28 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00103341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00137916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,145.28 or 1.00088394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.93 or 0.00826909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

