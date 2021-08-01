Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $202.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $205.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

