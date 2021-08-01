ZooKeeper Trading 46.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $58,489.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00102945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,974.32 or 0.99794751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.46 or 0.00826761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 33,220,260 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

